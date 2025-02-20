UNLV Lady Rebels Shine on Day 1 of Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championships
Yesterday, the 2025 Credit Union 1 Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championships kicked off in Houston, Texas, at the CRCW Natatorium on the University of Houston campus. The teams have now completed the 200-yard medley relay, 800-yard freestyle medley, and 1-meter springboard.
The UNLV Lady Rebels had a strong first day and currently sit in third place overall with 160 points. The three-time defending champs San Diego State lead the way with 184 points with Nevada just barely ahead of UNLV in second place with 163 points. The highlight of the day for the Rebels was a first-place finish in the 800-yard freestyle relay. Their time in the event was 7.07.06 which was almost two seconds ahead of San Diego State who clocked in at second place. UNLV also earned a third-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1.37.49. It was the diving portion of the day that held them back.
They will continue their quest for a Mountain West Conference swimming championship today. Events will be held throughout the day and you can watch them on the Mountain West Network, the Mountain West App, and across all of the Mountain West Conferences' social media pages including on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Day two events will be the preliminary rounds and finals for the 500-yard freestyle, the 50-yard freestyle, the 200-yard individual medley, the 400-yard medley relay, and the 3-meter springboard.
As long as the UNLV Lady Rebels swim team can stay within striking distance of San Diego State, Nevada, and any other team that may emerge on Thursday, they will keep their championship hopes alive with a shot to bring a title back home to Las Vegas this weekend. It's set to be an exciting few days of fierce competition for these outstanding student-athletes in the Mountain West Conference.
Recommended Articles
UNLV Lady Rebels Set to Compete for Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championship
2025 Mountain West College Football Power Rankings