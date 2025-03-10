Women's College Basketball Mountain West Tournament Preview: How to Watch No. 8 Boise State at No. 1 UNLV
The UNLV Lady Rebels are getting ready to tip off their opening game in the Mountain West Conference Tournament following a hard-earned bye in the first round after finishing as the No. 1 seed in the conference. They draw the No. 8 seed Boise State Broncos, who just knocked off the Nevada Wolf Pack, to advance to this matchup against the Lady Rebels.
These teams faced off twice during the regular season, with UNLV winning both games. The first game took place at Boise on January 4, and the final score was 61 - 57. Then they matched up again more recently on February 22, in Vegas, and UNLV blew them out by 30 points 83 - 53. The Lady Rebels should be considered heavy favorites in this game, especially with it being played on their home court.
How to Watch Boise State at UNLV Women's Basketball
What: Boise State Broncos @ UNLV Lady Rebels
When: Monday, March 10
Time: 3:00 PM EST
Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: Mountain West Conference Network
Live Stream: Mountain West Conference App
UNLV Player to Watch
Meadow Roland, UNLV Lady Rebels - The star freshman guard was just named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year and the Mountain West Conference Sixth Player of the Year. She is their key player coming off the bench. Not only is she their most efficient scorer of offense, but she is also a key contributor on the boards. Tournament play could be her national coming-out party as a budding star.
Boise State Player to Watch
Tatum Thompson, Boise State Broncos - Thompson was the offense for the Broncos in their opening-round victory against Nevada. She was the only player on the team to score in the double-digits as she poured in 14 points. The junior guard will have to have a monster game if her team is to have any chance of winning this game.
