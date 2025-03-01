Women's College Basketball Preview: San Jose State vs. UNLV
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team continued to mow down their competition earlier this week with another win. Their latest victory was another double-digit win that came at the expense of the Boise State Broncos in Las Vegas by a 30-point margin of 83 - 53. The women of UNLV have now locked up the regular season conference championship in the Mountain West Conference with a 15-1 conference record. At this point, their main focus has to be to stay sharp and prepare themselves for tournament play. Their next game is once again at home and against the San Jose State Spartans. The Spartans are floundering just one spot out of the basement, finding themselves in 10th place in the Mountain West at 3-13 in conference play. You never want to overlook any opponent, however, this game should be a layup for the Lady Rebels.
How to Watch San Jose State vs. UNLV
What: San Jose State Spartans @ UNLV Lady Rebels
When: Saturday, March 1
Time: 5:00 PM EST
Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: Mountain West Conference Network
Live Stream: Mountain West Conference app
UNLV Players to Watch
Amarachi Kimpson, UNLV Lady Rebels - Kimpson had herself a spectacular game in the team's most recent victory, dropping a team-high 23 points against the Broncos. The guard went a ridiculous 10 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 3 from beyond the three-point line. She also chipped in with four assists, two rebounds, and three steals. Now she will look to keep her hot shooting going against the Spartans.
San Jose State Players to Watch
Sydni Summers, San Jose State Spartans - Summers is the Spartans' top offensive weapon. She leads the team in scoring this year with 9.8 points per game. The guard also facilitates the offense, leading the team with 2.4 assists per game.
