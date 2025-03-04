Women's College Basketball Preview: Wyoming vs. UNLV
The UNLV Lady Rebels are absolutely rolling into tournament season. They have locked up the regular season Mountain West Conference crown and have looked unstoppable in conference play. UNLV has now won eight straight and 17 of their past 18. Their conference record now sits at 16-1, with their closest competition holding a record of 13-4 with one final game left.
However, that one final game just so happens to be against that second-place team on the road. The Lady Rebels will face their toughest possible test to end the regular season against the Wyoming Cowgirls, who hold the second-place spot in the Mountain West standings. It is going to be a tough task to go into Laramie and beat a very good team that has a record of 10-2 at home this season. Wyoming is the perfect matchup to get UNLV primed for the postseason after a handful of somewhat meaningless games over the past few weeks.
How to Watch Wyoming vs. UNLV
What: UNLV Lady Rebels @ Wyoming Cowgirls
When: Wednesday, March 5
Time: 10:30 PM EST
Where: Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming
TV: FS1
Live Stream: Fox Sports App
UNLV Player to Watch
Meadow Roland, UNLV Lady Rebels - Roland is a name that has popped up in this section multiple times this season. The freshman forward had another great game coming off the bench on Saturday against the San Jose State Spartans. She poured in 24 points in 20 minutes, having a wildly efficient performance, going 8-11 from the field and 8-8 from the free-throw line. On top of her impressive scoring performance, she also chipped in with six rebounds, one assist, and a block.
Wyoming Player to Watch
Allyson Fertig, Wyoming Cowgirls - Fertig is the star of the Cowgirls on both sides of the court. The center is a two-way difference maker who leads the team with 19.0 points per game on a team-best 58.5% shooting percentage while also leading the team with 10.7 rebounds per game and 1.8 blocks per game. She does it all for Wyoming, and UNLV will have to find a way to slow her down.
Recommended Articles
UNLV's Meadow Roland Earns Fourth Mountain West Freshman of the Week Honor
UNLV's Jaden Henley Earns Mountain West Player of the Week Honors
2025 NFL Combine: Ricky White Struggles, Jackson Woodard Shines In Interviews