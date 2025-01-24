Former Top 100 Prospect Ricky White Looks to Boost NFL Draft Stock at East-West Shrine Bowl
Ricky White will be using the East-West Shrine Bowl as a crucial stepping stone to reclaim his position ranked among the top 100 NFL Draft prospects.
After a promising start at Michigan State, where he set freshman records in 2020, White transferred to UNLV ahead of the 2022 season. While he quietly became a highly productive receiver, his national profile dimmed. The 2024 season, however, brought him back into the spotlight, showcasing his offensive prowess and even revealing a special teams talent with three blocked punts.
Despite his impressive production at UNLV, White’s evaluation heading into the draft has a key question mark. The Rebels' offensive scheme rarely required him to face press coverage and much of his production came from coverage busts. This lack of experience against high-level defensive backs leaves scouts eager to see how he performs in one-on-one drills at the Shrine Bowl. This week of practice and the game itself provides a vital opportunity for White to demonstrate his ability to separate from defensive backs and prove he can make contested catches in traffic, a crucial skill for NFL receivers and an area where he has struggled (7 drops in 2024).
The East-West Shrine Bowl will be played January 30th in Arlington, Texas and will be televised nationally on NFL Network. This national broadcast provides a high-profile platform for White to showcase his talents to NFL scouts, coaches, and a national audience.
A strong showing in Dallas could significantly boost his draft stock in conjunction with a strong showing at the NFL Combine and UNLV’s Pro Day.
