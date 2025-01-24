UNLV Rebels

Former Top 100 Prospect Ricky White Looks to Boost NFL Draft Stock at East-West Shrine Bowl

Dominic Robinson

Ricky White III
Ricky White III / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ricky White will be using the East-West Shrine Bowl as a crucial stepping stone to reclaim his position ranked among the top 100 NFL Draft prospects. 

After a promising start at Michigan State, where he set freshman records in 2020, White transferred to UNLV ahead of the 2022 season. While he quietly became a highly productive receiver, his national profile dimmed. The 2024 season, however, brought him back into the spotlight, showcasing his offensive prowess and even revealing a special teams talent with three blocked punts.  

Despite his impressive production at UNLV, White’s evaluation heading into the draft has a key question mark. The Rebels' offensive scheme rarely required him to face press coverage and much of his production came from coverage busts. This lack of experience against high-level defensive backs leaves scouts eager to see how he performs in one-on-one drills at the Shrine Bowl. This week of practice and the game itself provides a vital opportunity for White to demonstrate his ability to separate from defensive backs and prove he can make contested catches in traffic, a crucial skill for NFL receivers and an area where he has struggled (7 drops in 2024).

The East-West Shrine Bowl will be played January 30th in Arlington, Texas and will be televised nationally on NFL Network. This national broadcast provides a high-profile platform for White to showcase his talents to NFL scouts, coaches, and a national audience.

A strong showing in Dallas could significantly boost his draft stock in conjunction with a strong showing at the NFL Combine and UNLV’s Pro Day.

Recommended Articles

UNLV Baseball 2025 Preview: Rebels Ranked 5th in Mountain West Preseason Poll

UNLV vs. UCLA: A Potential Big Ten Audition for the Rebels

UNLV Lady Rebels Dominate Fresno State, Extend MW Road Streak to 22 Games

Published
Dominic Robinson
DOMINIC ROBINSON

D Rob is a lifetime Coach and trainer of all sports who began working as a consultant and analyst behind the scenes in 2020. In 2022 began his tenure in front of the camera as part of the Warchant Gameday crew, providing feedback and analysis during the "Warchant Watch Along" show, a distinctive opportunity for fans who want to watch the game from the perspective of a former player and Coach. His time on that show spawned appearances on "Sunday Smash" and his own show "FSU Film Breakdown" ( In which he uses All 22 film footage) digging deeper into the concepts, schemes and plays that are writing the story of the season for Florida State and its opponents. D Rob also provides a unique prospective assessment of coaches and recruits as he coached in the college ranks for many years, coaches and trains athletes currently. Dominic, a California native, played both baseball and football at FSU from 2001-2004 currently runs 3D Sports Performance out of Phoenix, Arizona and works as a consultant

Home/Football