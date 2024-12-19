LA Bowl Halftime Update: Rebels Lead Golden Bears, 14-13
The 10-3 UNLV Rebels were 3.5-point favorites heading into tonight's LA Bowl against the 6-6 California Golden Bears at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. At the half, the Rebels lead, 14-13.
With superstar wideout Ricky White III inactive, the UNLV offense struggled to get going. After two straight three-and-outs, Cal put up the opening points in the game with a field goal on their second drive.
Trailing 3-0, the Rebels finally put together a solid drive. After compiling two first downs, Hajj Malik-Williams hit true freshman Kayden McGee on a 49-yard dart for the first touchdown of the game.
However, the 7-3 lead didn't last long as Cal's new starting QB, CJ Harris, led the Golden Bears to a great responding drive. With just 19 seconds left in the first quarter, Josiah Martin turned a reverse into a 29-yard touchdown to recapture the lead, 10-7. UNLV wasn't going away so easily though. A successful fake punt shocked the Golden Bears and put them in the red zone.
The following play, Williams hit Jacob De Jesus on a 9-yard shovel pass to take a 14-10 lead. Three consecutive touchdown drives had SoFi stadium rumbling!
After exchanging a few punts and playing the field position game, the Golden Bears nailed a field goal to cut the deficit to 14-13, with 1:50 seconds remaining in the half. That score would hold heading into the second half.
Rebels Team Leaders
Starting QB Hajj-Malik Williams is 4-of-9 with 67 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He also has 18 rushing yards on three carries.
WR Greg Burrell is the team's leading receiver with one reception for 52 yards. He was the recipient of the fake punt shovel pass.
RB Jai'Den Thomas has tallied 23 rushing yards on eight carries.
Tune in for the second half on ESPN or Fubo TV to see if the UNLV Rebels can finish off their season with a bowl game victory over the California Golden Bears.
