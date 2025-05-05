Three UNLV Rebels Earn NFL Rookie Camp Invites
The 2025 NFL Draft took place, kicking off last Thursday, April 24, and concluding on Saturday, April 26, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It was a historic event for the UNLV Rebels football program, which had their first player drafted since 2010 when the Seattle Seahawks selected wide receiver and special-teams ace Ricky White III 238th overall in the seventh round.
Following the draft, All-American linebacker Jackson Woodard joined White III, signing a contract as an undrafted free agent with the Seahawks, while defensive back Johnathan Baldwin also inked a deal as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers. However, that's not where the excitement stops for the former UNLV stars who declared for this year's draft.
The team also had three players invited to rookie mini-camp by NFL teams where they will given an opportunity to show up and compete for a potential spot on a team's 53-man roster or a spot on their practice squad. These are the players and what they could bring to an NFL team:
QB Hajj-Malik Williams
Williams was invited to rookie camp close to home with the Las Vegas Raiders. He goes to a team with one of the worst quarterback rooms in the NFL and brings a different dynamic to the table. The surprise breakout star in 2024 brings a dual-threat ability to the black and silver. Last season he accounted for 28 total touchdowns for UNLV while throwing for 1,941 yards and rushing for an additional 851 yards.
DB Cameron Oliver
Oliver received an invite from the New York Giants to attend rookie camp after an impressive senior campaign. He received All-Mountain West Conference honors in a season that he helped the Rebels get to the Mountain West Conference Championship game.
DE Antonio Doyle Jr
Doyle Jr received invites from both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles. As of now, it's unclear which camp he will be attending or if it's possible for both teams to get to take a look at him this offseason, but he brings an impressive ability to rush the passer with him to his NFL tryouts, which earned him All-Mountain West second team honors last season.
