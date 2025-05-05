UNLV Football Adds Former Five-Star Linebacker Justin Flowe Via Transfer Portal
The UNLV Rebels football team has continued to fill out their new-look roster by utilizing the transfer portal. New head coach Dan Mullen made another big addition this weekend, adding former five-star recruit Justin Flowe.
Flowe was a stud linebacker who became a high-school star at Upland High School in Upland, California, where he became the No. 1 linebacker in California and the No. 6 ranked prospect in the nation in the 2020 class. He was recruited by and joined the Oregon Ducks out of high school. While at Oregon, injuries derailed his career. Both his 2020 and 2021 seasons were ended before they really got started by knee and foot injuries.
In 2022, he managed to stay on the field for 10 games and made 35 tackles. Following the 2022 season, he transferred to the Arizona Wildcats. In 2023, he played a full 13-game season and made a career-high 44 tackles. He also recorded a sack and recovered a fumble, appearing to take a step towards getting his career on track. Unfortunately, the injury bug bit him again last season, and he appeared in just four games on special teams assignment without recording a single stat.
Now he takes his talents to Las Vegas, where he will look to finally live up to the potential that everyone saw him coming out of high school, which he's struggled to attain due to injuries. He made the announcement of his intent to join the Rebels this past weekend. While he doesn't come without concerns, he also brings a massive upside to this team with the potential to develop into a massive star who will have huge shoes to fill after the 2024 Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year has moved on to the NFL and joined the Seattle Seahawks.
