New Details Surface in Tragic Death of UNLV Football Player Ben Christman
Details have emerged surrounding the tragic death of 21-year-old University of Las Vegas Nevada lineman Ben Christman who was found dead in his off-campus apartment on February 11 just one day prior to his 22nd birthday. The details of the police report paint a picture of a young man who had been struggling with a heart or chest issue.
According to the report of the responding officer, Christman had complained about dealing chest pains to one of his teammates in practice the day before his death on February 10. One of his UNLV Rebels coaches then had him take an EKG at the team facility. The results of the EKG were sent to the team's cardio doctor following the test. Unfortunately, despite Christman and the team taking the proper precautions he was found dead the next day.
They also released details regarding the scene at the apartment where his body was found on February 11. Following Christman's absence from team practice, two teammates went over to his apartment to check on him and make sure he was okay. They arrived shortly before 10 A.M. and the report states that they said they found him, "face up on his bed motionless with what appeared to be foam coming out of his mouth and his face and hands purple.”
The teammates then called 911 and were instructed to begin performing CPR on Christman. However, it had already appeared that he had passed away a few hours ago and it was too late to revive him. A cause of death has not been officially released, however, according to Christman's obituary, he died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes.
Our thoughts go out to the family, friends, teammates, and anyone impacted by the loss of Ben Christman. We will continue to update this tragic story as details emerge.
