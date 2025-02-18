Remembering Ben Christman: UNLV, Kentucky Coaches Honor His Legacy After Tragic Passing
UNLV was dealt a crushing blow last week when 21-year-old football star Ben Christman was found dead in his off-campus apartment. Following his passing coaches from both UNLV and Kentucky, where he had recently transferred from, took the time to praise the person that he was. UNLV head football coach Dan Mullen said, "Since the day Ben set foot on our campus a month ago, he made the Rebels a better program. Ben was an easy choice for our leadership committee as he had earned the immediate respect, admiration and friendship of all his teammates."
Christman's former offensive line coach at Kentucky Eric Wolford also too the time to speak about the shock and sadness he felt when he learned about his passing, and also spoke on his character saying, "There's a moment where you're like 'what? You don't want to believe it. It's nothing you can prepare for," he continued, ""I remember Ben always having a smile on his face. Always being prepared. Being there early. A guy you could always count on for handling his business. Wanted to play multiple positions, was willing to go in and play at guard, go in and play at center, do whatever's best for the team... Selfless guy. Tremendous work ethic and a great teammate. I think that's something that's under-appreciated today in college athletics with the climate we're in."
The more we learn about this young man and hear what a great human being he was from the people who were around him, the more tragic this story becomes. His passing clearly didn't rock just only the UNLV Rebels but the ripple effects are far-reaching to the many people he impacted throughout his life inside and outside of football. There is no doubt that his memory will live on and his impact will be felt for a very long time.
