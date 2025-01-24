Report: UNLV Football's Dan Mullen Adds Jeremy Bruce as Outside Linebackers Coach
The UNLV Rebels continue to build momentum under head coach Dan Mullen, with the latest addition to the staff being Jeremy Bruce as the new outside linebackers coach. Bruce, a Los Angeles native, brings a strong résumé of defensive success at the collegiate level and a reputation for developing standout players.
Bruce most recently served as a graduate assistant on the defensive line at SMU during the 2023 season. Under his guidance, the Mustangs boasted the top-ranked defense in the American Athletic Conference (AAC), dominating in nearly every key category. SMU led the league in total defense, scoring defense, third-down conversion defense, sacks, and defensive touchdowns, showcasing Bruce’s ability to create a disciplined and aggressive unit.
During his time at SMU, Bruce also played a pivotal role in mentoring two of the AAC’s top defensive linemen, Elijah Chatman and Elijah Roberts. Chatman recorded 9.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, while Roberts earned AAC All-Conference second-team honors with 12.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Bruce’s experience extends beyond SMU, with previous stops at Kentucky, Oregon State, Fresno State, and Wyoming. At Oregon State, he contributed to back-to-back bowl appearances, including a 2022 Las Vegas Bowl victory over Florida, which marked the Beavers’ first postseason win in nearly a decade.
Bruce’s coaching journey began in 2018 at Whittier College in California, where he coached outside linebackers and the defensive line. A Beverly Hills High School graduate and former Golden West College standout, Bruce's roots in Southern California football remain a point of pride.
This hire reflects UNLV’s ongoing commitment to building a strong defensive identity. Head coach Dan Mullen has emphasized the importance of assembling a staff that can develop talent and compete at a high level. With Bruce’s proven track record of coaching success and player development, his addition is a major win for the Rebels.
With the Rebels set to face the Sam Houston Bearkats on Saturday, August 30, Bruce will have the opportunity to implement his expertise and elevate the team’s defensive performance in the new Mullen era.
Recommended Articles
Dan Mullen Retains Four Key Staff Members for 2025 UNLV Football Season
Mullen Tabs Adam Scheier from Temple to Lead UNLV Special Teams
UNLV Rebels Achieve Historic First with Top 25 Ranking Season