UNLV Football Makes History: Three Rebels Named Academic All-America Honorees
The UNLV football team continues to make history after its record-breaking 2024 season. On Tuesday, three Rebels—LB Jackson Woodard, WR Ricky White III, and S Jalen Catalon—were named First Team Academic All-America® by College Sports Communicators. No team in the nation had more players receive this accolade. This marks another milestone for a program that finished the season nationally ranked for the first time ever at No. 23 with an 11-3 record.
Ricky White III: Setting Records as a Rebel
Ricky White III, a human services graduate with a 3.58 GPA, delivered the most productive two-year stretch by a UNLV receiver. The Marietta, Georgia, native became the first Rebel to post multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons, ending 2024 with 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns. White also led the nation with four blocked punts, earning Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year. He finishes his UNLV career ranked in the top three in multiple all-time receiving categories.
Jackson Woodard: A Leader on Defense and in the Classroom
Jackson Woodard capped his illustrious UNLV career with a 3.80 GPA in kinesiology, cementing himself as one of the most decorated players in program history. A native of Little Rock, Arkansas, the two-time captain was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year after posting 135 tackles—the third-most in a single season at UNLV—and four interceptions.
Woodard’s accolades include the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy finalist, Art of Sport LA Bowl Defensive MVP, and multiple All-American honors.
Jalen Catalon: A One-Season Wonder
Safety Jalen Catalon, who joined UNLV from Texas, made an immediate impact. The Mansfield, Texas, native ranked fourth nationally with five interceptions, earning Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist honors and All-American recognition. He finished with a 3.52 GPA in sociology.
UNLV's Academic Excellence
Under the guidance of Associate Athletics Director David Wedley, UNLV football has earned six Academic All-America honors in just five years—a stunning turnaround for a program that had none before 2020. Woodard, now a two-time honoree, and newcomers White and Catalon bring UNLV’s total Academic All-America count to 36 across all sports.
Recommended Articles
UNLV Football Star Ricky White Makes Strong First Impression at Shrine Bowl Practice
UNLV Football Stars Dominate Mountain West Awards
UNLV Baseball 2025 Preview: Rebels Ranked 5th in Mountain West Preseason Poll