UNLV Football: Update on Latest Recruits Heading Into 2025

The UNLV football team has a loaded class of incoming freshman, including 15, three star recruits.

Inglewood, CA, USA; The UNLV Rebels celebrate after defeating the California Golden Bears in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The UNVL Rebels football team has recruited and signed 15 three-star recruits out of high school and onto their roster. Six offensive players, eight defensive players, and one simply being listed as an athlete who they will find a position for after seeing his impressive abilities. These are the current three-star recruits who are UNLV-bound in 2025 in order of their rankings from best to worst. Despite losing their head coach, they have still managed to recruit a talented young class. It's one of the best classes in the Mountain West Conference.

UNLV hopes this group inches them closer to the Boise State Broncos who are at the top of the class in the Mountain West Conference. UNLV finished second last season and will hope to begin closing that gap when the 2025 season kicks off. These freshman will have to play a big role for this program if they are going to take that next step and win the conference in the coming seasons. 

2025 UNLV Recruiting Class

Wide Receiver: Tavian McNair, Centennial (Corona, CA), 6'2 - 180 lbs

Running Back: Kamran Williams, Jefferson (Jefferson, TX), 5'10 - 180 lbs

Cornerback: Josh Tuchek, Millikan (Long Beach, CA), 6'1 - 175 lbs

Safety: Logan Christensen, JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, CA), 6'0 - 170 lbs

Defensive Lineman: Jordan Covington, McKinney (McKinney, TX), 6'3 - 260 lbs

Wide Receiver: Cassidee Miles, Central (Phoenix, AZ), 6'5 - 180 lbs

Defensive Lineman: Kal-El Togafau, Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, CA), 6'3 - 225 lbs

Cornerback: Mumu Bin-Wahad, Navarro College (Corsicana, TX): 5'11 - 185 lbs

Athlete: Yasir Muhammad, Germantown (Germantown, TN), 6'0 - 175 lbs

Interior Offensive Lineman: Ace Robinson, De La Salle (Concord, CA), 6'4 - 265 lbs

Defensive Line: Mohamed Altayeb, Garden City C.C. (Garden City, KS), 6'4 - 295 lbs

Interior Offensive Lineman: Daniel Hernandez, Trinity Valley C.C. (Athens, TX), 6'4 - 305 lbs

Linebacker: Alexander Green, Palo Verde (Las Vegas, NV), 6'3 - 230 lbs

Quarterback: Sebastian Circo, Western (Fort Lauderdale, FL), 6'1 - 190 lbs

Defensive Lineman: Eliah Logo, Liberty (Henderson, NV), 6'1 - 281 lbs

Cornerback: Quandarius Keyes, Pearl River C.C. (Poplarville, MS), 6'1 - 175 lbs

