UNLV Football: Update on Latest Recruits Heading Into 2025
The UNVL Rebels football team has recruited and signed 15 three-star recruits out of high school and onto their roster. Six offensive players, eight defensive players, and one simply being listed as an athlete who they will find a position for after seeing his impressive abilities. These are the current three-star recruits who are UNLV-bound in 2025 in order of their rankings from best to worst. Despite losing their head coach, they have still managed to recruit a talented young class. It's one of the best classes in the Mountain West Conference.
UNLV hopes this group inches them closer to the Boise State Broncos who are at the top of the class in the Mountain West Conference. UNLV finished second last season and will hope to begin closing that gap when the 2025 season kicks off. These freshman will have to play a big role for this program if they are going to take that next step and win the conference in the coming seasons.
2025 UNLV Recruiting Class
Wide Receiver: Tavian McNair, Centennial (Corona, CA), 6'2 - 180 lbs
Running Back: Kamran Williams, Jefferson (Jefferson, TX), 5'10 - 180 lbs
Cornerback: Josh Tuchek, Millikan (Long Beach, CA), 6'1 - 175 lbs
Safety: Logan Christensen, JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, CA), 6'0 - 170 lbs
Defensive Lineman: Jordan Covington, McKinney (McKinney, TX), 6'3 - 260 lbs
Wide Receiver: Cassidee Miles, Central (Phoenix, AZ), 6'5 - 180 lbs
Defensive Lineman: Kal-El Togafau, Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, CA), 6'3 - 225 lbs
Cornerback: Mumu Bin-Wahad, Navarro College (Corsicana, TX): 5'11 - 185 lbs
Athlete: Yasir Muhammad, Germantown (Germantown, TN), 6'0 - 175 lbs
Interior Offensive Lineman: Ace Robinson, De La Salle (Concord, CA), 6'4 - 265 lbs
Defensive Line: Mohamed Altayeb, Garden City C.C. (Garden City, KS), 6'4 - 295 lbs
Interior Offensive Lineman: Daniel Hernandez, Trinity Valley C.C. (Athens, TX), 6'4 - 305 lbs
Linebacker: Alexander Green, Palo Verde (Las Vegas, NV), 6'3 - 230 lbs
Quarterback: Sebastian Circo, Western (Fort Lauderdale, FL), 6'1 - 190 lbs
Defensive Lineman: Eliah Logo, Liberty (Henderson, NV), 6'1 - 281 lbs
Cornerback: Quandarius Keyes, Pearl River C.C. (Poplarville, MS), 6'1 - 175 lbs
