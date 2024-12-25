UNLV LB Charles Correa Will Stay with Rebels After Briefly Entering Transfer Portal
UNLV linebacker Charles Correa made headlines on Christmas Eve when he announced on social media that he will be staying with the Rebels, reversing his decision to enter the transfer portal earlier this offseason. Correa, a freshman and Bishop Gorman product, had a promising freshman season, recording 16 tackles, 2 for a loss. His return is a major boost for UNLV’s defense as new head coach Dan Mullen looks to build on the team's recent success and stop the defection of players to the portal.
Unfortunately, Correa’s decision to stay comes amid several key departures from the program. Standout tight end Christian Moore will be following former head coach Barry Odom to Purdue. Fisher Camac, a sophomore DE and breakout star last season with 46 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 15 tackles for loss, entered the portal after the LA Bowl. He was followed by Mani Powell, a junior linebacker who had transferred from Arkansas and had been a key contributor under Barry Odom. Powell is also rumored to be heading to Purdue, along with Camac continuing the poaching of players and staff by Odom.
The team’s special teams unit has also been hit hard with punter Marshall Nichols and kicker Caden Chittenden both entering the portal. UNLV saw major improvements in both areas under former special teams coach James Shibest who followed Odom to Purdue.
Although these losses are significant for a team on the upward trajectory, redshirt freshman Ed Haynes, one of the top recruits from the 2023 class, confirmed he is staying with UNLV and is expected to take over as the starting left tackle next season. Coach Mullen remains confident that he will be able to attract high-level talent through the transfer portal to help fill these voids and continue the program’s upward trajectory.
