UNLV Women’s Golf In Title Contention As Toa Yokoyama Shines At Mission Hills
The UNLV Rebels women's golf team is currently participating in the Credit Union 1 Mountain West Conference Championships on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club. On Tuesday, senior golfer Toa Yokoyama moved into a tie for second place in the tournament, and the Rebels as a team moved into second place. There were windy and tough conditions on Tuesday, which was the second round of the tournament.
In part due to the weather conditions, Yokoyama was one of just two players to shoot under par in the second round of the tournament. San Jose State Spartans Lucia Lopez Ortega was the other. Yokoyama now sits at -2 for the tournament with the Rebels team currently shooting a +10, trailing only San Jose State, which has shot a +8 thus far. The Rebels will be back on the course on Thursday to play for the Mountain West Conference individual titles.
Yokoyama will be back out there with a shot to win the whole thing when play resumes. This would be a huge win for the native of Tokyo, Japan, who has had the goal of winning this championship since joining the Rebels as a freshman in 2022. She came to UNLV after playing her high school golf at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, where she won first place in the GolfWeek Junior International event in 2021.
For the rest of the Rebels squad, Zi Yu Foong is in a tie for seventh place after shooting a +4. Hina Matsui and McKenzi Hall are tied for 15th place with +6, and Mayumi Umezu is tied for 21st place with a score of +7.
