UNLV’s Caden Fioroni Named Mountain West Golfer of the Week
UNLV Rebels men's golfer Caden Fioroni has been named the Mountain West Conference golfer of the week. The conference announced this honor on Thursday. He becomes the second member of the team to win this honor this season. This comes after an impressive showing and a big win this week.
Fioroni's big victory came when he scored a 9-under 207 (67-67-73) and helped lead UNLV to a second-place finish on their home course of the Southern Highlands Collegiate. The performance was particularly impressive considering the difficult conditions throughout the first two rounds of the matchup. He was faced with heavy winds and made it look like a non-factor with his incredible play. The senior didn't have one single bogey on the first 36 holes and shot a score of five under on both of those windy days. Not only did he not have a bogey on the first 36 holes, but he actually had 11 birdies.
His performance on this course boosted the Rebels up to No. 16 in the nation after finishing behind only the top-ranked team in the country, Auburn, and ahead of eight other top-25 ranked teams. It also propelled him up 53 spots in the Scoreboard Powered by Clippd national player rankings all the way to 18th.
This was a well-deserved honor for Fioroni, and his play not only had a major impact on his personal rankings but also could go a long way in UNLV's team success in 2025. They are now in a position to make noise not only in the Mountain West Conference but on a national level. Both Fioroni and the entire team will look to build off this momentum and continue moving up the rankings. The next time the surging Rebels will be on the course will be on March 17 at the two-day All-American Intercollegiate being hosted by Houston at the Golf Club of Houston.
