UNLV Rebels

UNLV Athletics Achieves Academic Excellence: Nine Teams Earn Perfect APR Scores

UNLV Athletics continues its academic success, with nine programs earning perfect APR scores and football setting a new program record, highlighting the university's commitment to academic achievement.

Mark Morales-Smith

The UNLV Rebels celebrate after defeating the California Golden Bears in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.
The UNLV Rebels celebrate after defeating the California Golden Bears in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Tuesday, the NCAA released their most recent Academic Progress Rate data for the 2023-24 academic year. UNLV Rebels athletics once again stood out as an exemplary example of how a school's student-athletes should perform in the classroom.

A perfect APR score for a single year is 1,000, and UNLV had an impressive nine programs accomplish this feat while the football team boasted a near perfect score of 988 which was a program record.

UNLV Perfect APR Scores:

Lady Rebels Women's Basketball 

Rebels Cross Country 

Rebels Men's Golf

Rebels Women's Golf 

Rebels Women's Soccer 

Rebels Women's Swimming & Diving

Rebels Women's Tennis 

Rebels Track & Field

Rebels Volleyball 

This is also the 17th consecutive year that every one of UNLV's 17 NCAA Division I sports programs has managed to reach a multi-year APR above the NCAA's minimum requirements of at least 930 to avoid being penalized. After learning of his athletic department's impressive performance, UNLV Director of Athletics Erick Harper spoke about how proud he was of his student-athletes. 

"At UNLV Athletics, we are immensely proud of our student-athletes and their extraordinary accomplishments in the classroom," Harper said. "The APR data announced today is a testament to their hard work, commitment, and dedication to academic excellence. Our programs continue to demonstrate that success is not just measured by athletic performance, but also by the academic achievements that shape our student-athletes' futures. We remain committed to providing the resources and support necessary for their continued growth, both athletically and academically." 

According to UNLVRebels.com, APR is defined as:

"The APR provides a real-time look at a team's academic success each semester by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete. The APR includes eligibility, retention and graduation in the calculation and its goal is to provide a clear picture of the academic culture in each sport. A score of 1,000 means that the institution has met the goals of retention and satisfactory degree progress for 100 percent of each of its student-athletes in a given time period. A score of 900 equates to 90 percent, 800 equals 80 percent, and so forth. The NCAA implemented the APR in 2003."

Recommended Articles

Four UNLV Softball Stars Earn All-Mountain West Honors After Standout Seasons

Seattle Seahawks Waive Former UNLV Rebel Jackson Woodard

Mountain West College Football Power Rankings

Published
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

Home/Latest News