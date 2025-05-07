UNLV Athletics Achieves Academic Excellence: Nine Teams Earn Perfect APR Scores

𝗨𝗡𝗟𝗩 𝗔𝘁𝗵𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗧𝗼 𝗦𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗔𝘀 𝗡𝗖𝗔𝗔 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝗣𝗥 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮



Nine Rebel sports programs earned perfect single-year score of 1,000, while four other records were set or tied



📰 https://t.co/2GojvYayAQ pic.twitter.com/WtuequUXk3