UNLV Athletics Achieves Academic Excellence: Nine Teams Earn Perfect APR Scores
On Tuesday, the NCAA released their most recent Academic Progress Rate data for the 2023-24 academic year. UNLV Rebels athletics once again stood out as an exemplary example of how a school's student-athletes should perform in the classroom.
A perfect APR score for a single year is 1,000, and UNLV had an impressive nine programs accomplish this feat while the football team boasted a near perfect score of 988 which was a program record.
UNLV Perfect APR Scores:
Lady Rebels Women's Basketball
Rebels Cross Country
Rebels Men's Golf
Rebels Women's Golf
Rebels Women's Soccer
Rebels Women's Swimming & Diving
Rebels Women's Tennis
Rebels Track & Field
Rebels Volleyball
This is also the 17th consecutive year that every one of UNLV's 17 NCAA Division I sports programs has managed to reach a multi-year APR above the NCAA's minimum requirements of at least 930 to avoid being penalized. After learning of his athletic department's impressive performance, UNLV Director of Athletics Erick Harper spoke about how proud he was of his student-athletes.
"At UNLV Athletics, we are immensely proud of our student-athletes and their extraordinary accomplishments in the classroom," Harper said. "The APR data announced today is a testament to their hard work, commitment, and dedication to academic excellence. Our programs continue to demonstrate that success is not just measured by athletic performance, but also by the academic achievements that shape our student-athletes' futures. We remain committed to providing the resources and support necessary for their continued growth, both athletically and academically."
According to UNLVRebels.com, APR is defined as:
"The APR provides a real-time look at a team's academic success each semester by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete. The APR includes eligibility, retention and graduation in the calculation and its goal is to provide a clear picture of the academic culture in each sport. A score of 1,000 means that the institution has met the goals of retention and satisfactory degree progress for 100 percent of each of its student-athletes in a given time period. A score of 900 equates to 90 percent, 800 equals 80 percent, and so forth. The NCAA implemented the APR in 2003."
Recommended Articles
Four UNLV Softball Stars Earn All-Mountain West Honors After Standout Seasons
Seattle Seahawks Waive Former UNLV Rebel Jackson Woodard