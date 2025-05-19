UNLV Rebels

UNLV Sets Record With 102 Student-Athlete Graduates In 2025

UNLV Athletics celebrates a historic academic milestone as a record-breaking 102 student-athletes earn their degrees in 2025, highlighting the program’s success both on the field and in the classroom.

Mark Morales-Smith

The UNLV Rebels celebrate after defeating the California Golden Bears in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.
It's been an incredible year for the UNLV Rebels athletics program, historic even. As great a year as it was on the field, the UNLV student-athletes have had an incredible school year in the classroom. They continue to smash records for how their athletes have performed academically this year. While they have piled up awards, honors, and achievements over the past few months, this next one may be the most impressive and is absolutely the most important. 

There will be 102 Rebels graduating this month, which is a school record for student-athletes graduating in one school year. UNLV Athletics Department and Director of Athletics Erick Harper held the annual Senior Send-Off reception for graduates and their families Friday morning at the Thomas & Mack Center to celebrate this massive accomplishment for the students and the program. The graduation will also be held at the Thomas & Mack Center. 

2025 UNLV Athletics Graduates

Full List of Graduates and their Majors According to UNLV Athletics Official Website

BASEBALL 

Dillow, Mason, Graduate Certificate, College Sport Leadership

Gallegos, Chase, B.A. Sociology

Gonzalez, Jesus, B.A. Sociology

Hefft, J.P., B.A. Economics

Hill, Blaze, B.A. Sociology

Myro IV, Paul, B.S. Human Services

O'Sullivan, Brendan, B.A. Sociology

Rodriguez, Isaac, B.A. Sociology

Simon, Sam, B.S.B.A. Finance

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

Bedford, Jailen, B.S. Urban Studies

Cottrell, Isaiah, B.S. Hospitality Management

Whaley Jr., Robert, B.A. Multidisciplinary Studies

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

Brown, Alyssa, B.S. Finance, LDE Certificate

Collins, Erica, B.S.B.A. Management, SPTM Certificate

Jackson, Kiara, B.A. Multidisciplinary Studies

James, Macie, B.S. Kinesiology

Lott, Jasmyn, B.S.B.A. International Business

Winfrey, Kenadee, B.S. Kinesiology, LDE Certificate

CHEER 

Barnson, Alison, B.S.B.A. Management

Guevara, Alexis, B.S. Kinesiology

Kurz, Jaiden, B.S.ED. Elementary Education

Price, Malia, B.S. Kinesiology

Solis, Zoe, B.S. Kinesiology

Taylor, Lenzie, B.A. Psychology

Thomas Lokar, Madison, B.S.B.A. Entrepreneurship

CROSS COUNTRY/TRACK & FIELD 

Allen, Delaysia, Public Management Grad Certificate

Carter, Jaydea, B.A. Communication Studies

Cunningham, Grace, B.A. Psychology

Jayasankar, Krishna, B.S.B.A. Management

Melo-Powell, Aja, B.S. Public Health

Porter, Kennedi, B.S. Hospitality Management

Romero, Aitza, B.A. Journalism & Media Studies

Ruiz, Natalia, B.A., Psychology

Thompson, Erin, B.S. General Sciences

Wattles, Maddie, B.A. Criminal Justice

DANCE 

Freeman, Taylor, B.S. Hospitality Management

Hoffman, Alyssa, B.A. Journalism & Media Studies

Kraft, Nicoletta, B.A. Criminal Justice

FOOTBALL 

Ahboah, Jayden, B.A. Criminal Justice

Ambuehl, Anton, B.S.B.A. Finance

Baldwin, Johnathan, B.A. Multidisciplinary Studies

Bareman, Michael, B.A. Communication Studies

Bradford, Malik, B.S.B.A. Management

Conerly, Tim, B.A. Urban Studies

De Jesus, Jacob, B.S.B.A. Marketing

Doyle Jr., Antonio, B.A. Multidisciplinary Studies

Grigsby, Jah'Von, B.A. Multidisciplinary Studies

Holmes, LJ, B.A. Communication Studies

James, Kylin, B.A. Multidisciplinary Studies

Johnson, Alven, B.A. Psychology

Lisk, Ben, B.S.B.A. Marketing

Muavesi, Waisale, B.S. Human Services

Oliver, Cameron, B.A. Urban Studies

Rosas, Anthony, B.A. Criminal Justice

Scalise, Nick, B.S. Kinesiology

Su'a, Mathyus, B.A. Psychology

Tanner, Rashod, B.A. Journalism & Media Studies

Whitmore, Alexander, B.A. Communication Studies

MEN'S GOLF 

Fioroni, Caden, B.A. Sociology

Sawaia, Ben, B.S. Urban Studies

WOMEN'S GOLF 

Hall, McKenzi, B.S.B.A. Marketing

Matsui, Hina, B.A. Multidisciplinary Studies

Umezu, Mayumi, B.S.B.A. International Business

Yokoyama, Toa, B.A. Sociology

POM 

Herrera, Abigail, B.S. Kinesiology & B.S. Athletic Training

Medrano, Isabella, B.A. Criminal Justice

MEN'S SOCCER 

Lopez, Lorenzo, B.S.B.A. Management

Minard, Theo, M.S. Educational Psychology

WOMEN'S SOCCER 

Guemes, Lucia, B.S. Kinesiology

Madrid, Jena, B.S.B.A. Management

Mendoza, Mimi, M.S.W. Social Work

Reardon, Torie, B.S. Kinesiology

Swanis, Hannah, B.S. Kinesiology

SOFTBALL 

Martinez, Ariana, B.S. Human Services

Morales, Sofia, B.S.B.A. Management

Shaw, Skyler, B.S. Kinesiology

MEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING 

Beji, Adnan, B.S. Hospitality Management

Bolanos, Panos, B.A. Sociology

Breitbart, Michael, B.S. Healthcare Administration

Bujak, Dominik, B.A. Psychology & B.A. Sociology

Huey, Bryson¸ B.S.B.A. Finance

Kiel, Cooper, B.S.B.A. Finance

Mickelson, McKay, B.A. Economics

Spilchak, Jamie, B.A. Communications

WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING 

Bokros, Blanka, B.A. Psychology

Cohen, Pilar, B.A. Psychology

Iwanowska, Aleksandra, B.S. Interior Arc & Design

Miller, Gina, B.A. Psychology

Mykkanen, Cameron, B.S.B.A. Finance

Petschauer, Madison, B.S. Kinesiology

Sullivan, Bridget, B.S. Kinesiology

Walch, Jenna, B.A. Criminal Justice

Yanovska, Viktoriia, B.A. Multidisciplinary Studies

MEN'S TENNIS 

Navarro, Thomas, B.S.B.A. Accounting

WOMEN'S TENNIS 

Hu, Cindy, M.S. Data Analytics

Vinahradava, Hanna, B.A. Communication Studies

Zhao, Coco, B.A. Sociology

VOLLEYBALL 

Freeman, Jordyn, M.ED Intercollegiate & Professional Sport Management

Mikkelsen, Olivia, M.A.T. Secondary Education

Muraoka, Alyssa, B.S.B.A. Finance

Setla, Livvy, B.A. Psychology

Quinlan, Dakota, B.S.B.A. Management  

Congratulations to all the graduates! Go Rebs!

MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

