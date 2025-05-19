UNLV Sets Record With 102 Student-Athlete Graduates In 2025
It's been an incredible year for the UNLV Rebels athletics program, historic even. As great a year as it was on the field, the UNLV student-athletes have had an incredible school year in the classroom. They continue to smash records for how their athletes have performed academically this year. While they have piled up awards, honors, and achievements over the past few months, this next one may be the most impressive and is absolutely the most important.
There will be 102 Rebels graduating this month, which is a school record for student-athletes graduating in one school year. UNLV Athletics Department and Director of Athletics Erick Harper held the annual Senior Send-Off reception for graduates and their families Friday morning at the Thomas & Mack Center to celebrate this massive accomplishment for the students and the program. The graduation will also be held at the Thomas & Mack Center.
2025 UNLV Athletics Graduates
BASEBALL
Dillow, Mason, Graduate Certificate, College Sport Leadership
Gallegos, Chase, B.A. Sociology
Gonzalez, Jesus, B.A. Sociology
Hefft, J.P., B.A. Economics
Hill, Blaze, B.A. Sociology
Myro IV, Paul, B.S. Human Services
O'Sullivan, Brendan, B.A. Sociology
Rodriguez, Isaac, B.A. Sociology
Simon, Sam, B.S.B.A. Finance
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Bedford, Jailen, B.S. Urban Studies
Cottrell, Isaiah, B.S. Hospitality Management
Whaley Jr., Robert, B.A. Multidisciplinary Studies
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Brown, Alyssa, B.S. Finance, LDE Certificate
Collins, Erica, B.S.B.A. Management, SPTM Certificate
Jackson, Kiara, B.A. Multidisciplinary Studies
James, Macie, B.S. Kinesiology
Lott, Jasmyn, B.S.B.A. International Business
Winfrey, Kenadee, B.S. Kinesiology, LDE Certificate
CHEER
Barnson, Alison, B.S.B.A. Management
Guevara, Alexis, B.S. Kinesiology
Kurz, Jaiden, B.S.ED. Elementary Education
Price, Malia, B.S. Kinesiology
Solis, Zoe, B.S. Kinesiology
Taylor, Lenzie, B.A. Psychology
Thomas Lokar, Madison, B.S.B.A. Entrepreneurship
CROSS COUNTRY/TRACK & FIELD
Allen, Delaysia, Public Management Grad Certificate
Carter, Jaydea, B.A. Communication Studies
Cunningham, Grace, B.A. Psychology
Jayasankar, Krishna, B.S.B.A. Management
Melo-Powell, Aja, B.S. Public Health
Porter, Kennedi, B.S. Hospitality Management
Romero, Aitza, B.A. Journalism & Media Studies
Ruiz, Natalia, B.A., Psychology
Thompson, Erin, B.S. General Sciences
Wattles, Maddie, B.A. Criminal Justice
DANCE
Freeman, Taylor, B.S. Hospitality Management
Hoffman, Alyssa, B.A. Journalism & Media Studies
Kraft, Nicoletta, B.A. Criminal Justice
FOOTBALL
Ahboah, Jayden, B.A. Criminal Justice
Ambuehl, Anton, B.S.B.A. Finance
Baldwin, Johnathan, B.A. Multidisciplinary Studies
Bareman, Michael, B.A. Communication Studies
Bradford, Malik, B.S.B.A. Management
Conerly, Tim, B.A. Urban Studies
De Jesus, Jacob, B.S.B.A. Marketing
Doyle Jr., Antonio, B.A. Multidisciplinary Studies
Grigsby, Jah'Von, B.A. Multidisciplinary Studies
Holmes, LJ, B.A. Communication Studies
James, Kylin, B.A. Multidisciplinary Studies
Johnson, Alven, B.A. Psychology
Lisk, Ben, B.S.B.A. Marketing
Muavesi, Waisale, B.S. Human Services
Oliver, Cameron, B.A. Urban Studies
Rosas, Anthony, B.A. Criminal Justice
Scalise, Nick, B.S. Kinesiology
Su'a, Mathyus, B.A. Psychology
Tanner, Rashod, B.A. Journalism & Media Studies
Whitmore, Alexander, B.A. Communication Studies
MEN'S GOLF
Fioroni, Caden, B.A. Sociology
Sawaia, Ben, B.S. Urban Studies
WOMEN'S GOLF
Hall, McKenzi, B.S.B.A. Marketing
Matsui, Hina, B.A. Multidisciplinary Studies
Umezu, Mayumi, B.S.B.A. International Business
Yokoyama, Toa, B.A. Sociology
POM
Herrera, Abigail, B.S. Kinesiology & B.S. Athletic Training
Medrano, Isabella, B.A. Criminal Justice
MEN'S SOCCER
Lopez, Lorenzo, B.S.B.A. Management
Minard, Theo, M.S. Educational Psychology
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Guemes, Lucia, B.S. Kinesiology
Madrid, Jena, B.S.B.A. Management
Mendoza, Mimi, M.S.W. Social Work
Reardon, Torie, B.S. Kinesiology
Swanis, Hannah, B.S. Kinesiology
SOFTBALL
Martinez, Ariana, B.S. Human Services
Morales, Sofia, B.S.B.A. Management
Shaw, Skyler, B.S. Kinesiology
MEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING
Beji, Adnan, B.S. Hospitality Management
Bolanos, Panos, B.A. Sociology
Breitbart, Michael, B.S. Healthcare Administration
Bujak, Dominik, B.A. Psychology & B.A. Sociology
Huey, Bryson¸ B.S.B.A. Finance
Kiel, Cooper, B.S.B.A. Finance
Mickelson, McKay, B.A. Economics
Spilchak, Jamie, B.A. Communications
WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING
Bokros, Blanka, B.A. Psychology
Cohen, Pilar, B.A. Psychology
Iwanowska, Aleksandra, B.S. Interior Arc & Design
Miller, Gina, B.A. Psychology
Mykkanen, Cameron, B.S.B.A. Finance
Petschauer, Madison, B.S. Kinesiology
Sullivan, Bridget, B.S. Kinesiology
Walch, Jenna, B.A. Criminal Justice
Yanovska, Viktoriia, B.A. Multidisciplinary Studies
MEN'S TENNIS
Navarro, Thomas, B.S.B.A. Accounting
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Hu, Cindy, M.S. Data Analytics
Vinahradava, Hanna, B.A. Communication Studies
Zhao, Coco, B.A. Sociology
VOLLEYBALL
Freeman, Jordyn, M.ED Intercollegiate & Professional Sport Management
Mikkelsen, Olivia, M.A.T. Secondary Education
Muraoka, Alyssa, B.S.B.A. Finance
Setla, Livvy, B.A. Psychology
Quinlan, Dakota, B.S.B.A. Management
Congratulations to all the graduates! Go Rebs!
