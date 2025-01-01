Chase Pearsall Recruiting Profile

UNLV Rebels

The UNLV defense looks to replace some big pieces in 2025. Chase Pearsall could be a good start to fill the void left by Jackson Woodard, who left for the NFL after a great career with the Rebels. Pearsall has offers reported from the Big 12, Big 10, and one SEC offer in Missouri. The competition for the Rebels will be steep to close this playmaking linebacker.

  • Position: Linebacker 
  • High School: Lee’s Summit North 
  • Hometown: Lee’s Summit, Missouri 
  • Measurables: Height: 6’1” | Weight: 215 lbs.

Key Strengths:

  • Cover Ability
  • Comfort in space
  • Physicality

College Offers:

  • Illinois
  • Kansas
  • Kansas State
  • Missouri
  • Nebraska
  • UNLV

Highlight Reel:

Breakdown: 

Pearsall is what you traditionally hear described as a sideline to sideline linebacker. He’s somewhat of a ballhawk as he often ends up with the ball in his hands or creates opportunities for his teammates to force a turnover. Turnovers are gamechanging plays and Pearsall has a knack for forcing the opposition into mistakes. Continuing the theme for UNLV defensive recruits, Pearsall’s film shows versatility of both rushing the passer and dropping into coverage while being comfortable in space, with the cherry on top being a nice blocked punt. 

We will stay locked in to see if Zach Arnett and his defensive staff can secure this versatile linebacker target for the 2025 campaign.  

