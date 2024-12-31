UNLV Rebels

Keylan LaGrant Recruiting Profile: Will he Commit to UNLV?

Keylan LaGrant Celebrates State Championship
Keylan LaGrant Celebrates State Championship / X | @keylanlagrant
In this story:

Let's take a look at UNLV target Keylan LaGrant out of Illinois. The Rebels are the latest team to offer him a spot on their team, which came in May of 2024. LaGrant reportedly has nine offers, including one to SEC school, Arkansas. UNLV currently has three defensive line commits and a linebacker commit but all above 225 pounds without the hybrid ability that Keylan possesses. 

Keylan LaGrant

  • Position: Outside Linebacker 
  • High School: East St. Louis High 
  • Hometown: East St.Louis, Illinois
  • Measurables: Height: 6’3” | Weight: 215 lbs.

Key Strengths:

  • Athleticism
  • Length
  • Position Versatility

College Offers:

  • Arkansas
  • Arkansas State
  • Memphis
  • Ball State
  • Boston College
  • Indiana
  • Lindenwood
  • West Virginia
  • UNLV

Highlight Reel:

Click here to view LaGrant’s highlights! 

Breakdown: 

This is a big-time target with incredible position versatility, a pillar of defensive coordinator Zach Arnett’s style. When watching LaGrant’s film, you will see him line up as an off-the-ball linebacker, in line off the edge, in coverage, and even with his hand down as a defensive end. It is also hard to miss multiple highlights on multiple special teams efforts (punt block, kick off team). His length and athleticism jump off the screen and lead you to believe him to be a potential big time hybrid player in the future if he can build on that frame. 

Will the new-look Rebels under Dan Mullen sign this top-tier athlete or will LaGrant head for another school? Time will tell. Stay tuned for more updates.

