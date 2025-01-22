Former Penn State RB Keyvonne Lee Transfers to UNLV From Mississippi State
The UNLV Rebels have added a veteran presence to their backfield with the commitment of former Penn State and Mississippi State running back Keyvone Lee. The news was first reported by On3's Pete Nakos.
Lee brings a wealth of Power Five experience to the Rebels. After a promising start at Penn State, he faced increased competition and eventually transferred to Mississippi State. While his production varied throughout his career, Lee runs with a blend of power and agility that could be a valuable asset to the UNLV offense. In his two seasons with the Nittany Lions, Lee totaled 1,277 yards rushing and 7 Touchdowns. He lost the starting job to Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen when the duo arrived on campus in 2022 for their freshman year. In 2024 for Mississippi State, Lee suffered a season ending injury after just four games, allowing him to preserve a year of eligibility.
Head coach Dan Mullen continues to attempt to elevate the Rebels' program with transfer players from top-level programs. Lee's addition provides a veteran presence and a potential boost to the running game, adding another dimension to an offensive roster with outstanding potential under Mullen's guidance.
