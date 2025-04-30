Lindy La Rocque Secures Dynamic Guard Sydni Summers From San Jose State
The UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team continues to fill out their roster through the transfer portal. On Monday, Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque announced that the program had received a signed commitment for the 2025 - 2026 season from Sydni Summers.
"Sydni has been a familiar opponent and now we're thrilled to welcome her to Rebel Nation," said La Rocque. "She is a dynamic guard with a great handle and can stretch the floor with her shooting. She has a team-first mentality that will continue our championship culture on and off the court!"
Summers transfers to the Rebels from their Mountain West Conference rivals, the San Jose Spartans. She is a 5'5 junior guard coming off an impressive two seasons at San Jose State. In those two seasons, she averaged 8.9 points per game, 2.26 assists per game, and totaled 52 steals. As a freshman, she was named to the Mountain West All-Freshman team and averaged 7.8 points per game while shooting .351 percent.
However, her sophomore season was even better. Last season, she averaged 9.9 points per game, which was good enough for second-best on her Spartans squad while she led the team with 76 assists. She also set a sophomore record for the school, draining 69 three-pointers. Her 92.3 percent free-throw shooting was also a team best.
The Inglewood, California native becomes the last member of the Lady Rebels roster for this upcoming season, barring any unforeseen occurrences or unexpected changes. La Rocque has built an outstanding roster with high expectations of winning the Mountain West Conference and earning that coveted automatic bid into the 2026 NCAA Tournament. They are likely to open up the season as the odds-on favorites to do just that.
