UNLV Softball Wins Both Games on Day 2 at Garnet & Black Invitational
On Saturday at Carolina Softball Stadium, the UNLV softball team won both games on day two of the Garnet & Black Invitational. The Rebels defeated Boston 9-0 in five innings and then edged Fordham 3-2 in a walk-off win. Over the two games, the team recorded 17 combined hits while allowing only two runs.
In the first game against Boston, both teams were scoreless through the first two innings. In the top of the third inning, Ariana Martinez drew a five-pitch walk with one out. Karmyna Becerra then hit a single to left field, moving runners to first and second. Jesse Farrell followed with a triple to left center on a 0-2 count, scoring Martinez and Becerra to give UNLV a 2-0 lead. A run added in the top of the fourth on a ground ball pushed the score to 3-0.
In the top of the fifth inning, Farrell started with a lead-off walk, and Diamond Sefe executed a sacrifice bunt to advance Farrell. Destinee Noury’s infield single brought another run, making it 4-0. After a pitching change for Boston, Charelle Aki entered as a pinch hitter and delivered a hit on a 2-1 count that drove in two runs for a 6-0 score. Maddie Scott then hit a triple down the left-field line to score two additional runs, and Martinez’s deep fly ball produced the final run for a 9-0 victory.
In the second game against Fordham, the Rams scored on a groundout in the top of the first inning, making it 1-0. Fordham added another run in the top of the fifth inning to lead 2-0. UNLV responded in the bottom of the fifth when Martinez hit a solo home run, narrowing the deficit to 2-1. Both teams remained scoreless in the sixth inning.
In the top of the seventh, Fordham was retired in order. With one out in the bottom of the final inning, Martinez hit a single to right field, and Becerra drove the first pitch over the left-field wall for the walk-off 3-2 win.
The Rebels improved their record to 9-4 and notched their seventh comeback win of the season. They will face host No. 24 South Carolina on Sunday, February 23 at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET.
READ MORE FROM UNLV REBELS ON SI
UNLV Women's Basketball Clinches Regular Season Title Share with 69-65 Win Over Colorado State
UNLV Baseball Suffers 6-0 Loss in Home Opener Against No. 25 Cincinnati Bearcats
UNLV’s Zach Little Named Mountain West Golfer of the Week After Historic Win