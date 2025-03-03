UNLV Dominates WAC Championships, Claims Fifth Straight Swimming & Diving Title
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels competed in the Western Athletic Conference 2025 Swimming and Diving Championships this past week. The event took place starting on Wednesday, February 26, and concluding on Saturday, March 1. UNLV entered the meet as the reigning four-time defending WAC swimming and diving champions. They left as the five-time reigning defending WAC swimming and diving champions.
There were a ton of spectacular performances by the Rebels, which led to them winning yet another championship. UNLV won the gold medal with a score of 802. They edged out California Baptist, who won the silver medal with a score of 776. Air Force grabbed the bronze medal with 638.5 points. It was a thrilling meet with a lot of teams pushing hard to dethrone the Runnin' Rebels, but at the end of the day, they were able to defend their crown and become champions once again.
Western Athletic Conference Team Scoring
1. UNLV – 802
2. California Baptist – 776
3. Air Force – 638.5
4. Grand Canyon – 531
5. Wyoming – 365.5
6. Seattle U – 238
It was a full team effort for the men of UNLV, however, if we are going to look for one top performance, it has to be Daniel Nicusan, who had an incredible 200 breaststroke performance. His time of 1.53.15 was the fastest time in school history, a WAC record, and a WAC Championship meet record. It was the first time UNLV has won a gold medal in the event since 2016, and it went a long way towards the Rebels bringing home the overall gold.
UNLV head coach Pat Ota gave his take on the weekend and expressed how proud he was of his team saying, "These men really stepped up and earned this championship. We had a lot of ups and downs this weekend, but they never faltered and they kept responding to any challenges. I'm proud to coach this team!"
Recommended Articles
UNLV Rebels Achieve Historic First with Top 25 Season Ranking
UNLV Football Makes History: Three Rebels Named Academic All-America Honorees
2025 NFL Combine: UNLV's Ricky White Struggles, Jackson Woodard Shines in Interviews