Six UNLV Tennis Standouts Earn Academic All-District Honors
It has been a banner year for the UNLV Rebels sports programs this year, both on the court and in the classroom. That trend continued this week when six tennis players were named to the 2025 Academic All-District Tennis Teams. Four players were named to the women's team and two were named to the men's team. The announcements came on Tuesday, May 13, and they were selected by College Sports Communicators, the organization formerly known as CoSIDA.
From the women's team, UNLV has senior Cindy Hu, senior Coco Zhao, senior Hanna Vinahradava, and sophomore Nikol Mircheva. Hu was also selected for this honor in 2023. Hu majored in data analytics with a grade point average of 3.81. Zhao had a 3.54 GPA in sociology. Vinahradava was a communications major with a 3.58 GPA, and Mircheva had a 3.67 GPA in psychology.
On the men's team, the Rebels have senior Thomas Navarro and junior Vitaliy Horovoy. Both of whom started for the tennis team and excelled in the classroom. Navarro majored in accounting with a 3.69 GPA while Horvoy majored in computer engineering with a 3.74 GPA.
This is an impressive achievement for any student-athlete and exemplifies what both men’s and women’s UNLV tennis is all about both on the court and in the classroom.
According to the UNLV Rebels' official website, the qualifications for this honor are as follows:
"Honorees must have at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA while being a starter or significant contributor on the courts. The program recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes women's tennis honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA. Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot."
Recommended Articles
UNLV's Amy Bush-Herzer Named To WGCA National Coach Of The Year Watch List
UNLV Women's Golf Team Poised For First NCAA Championship Appearance Since 2015
Jon Gruden Shouts Out UNLV After Jersey Unboxing: 'Be A Rebel'