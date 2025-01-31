UNLV Football's Ricky White Shows Flashes, But Concerns Linger at Shrine Bowl
Ricky White entered the Shrine Bowl with high expectations, and while he showed flashes of his potential on day one, his performance there was significantly less noteworthy on day two.
Day one saw White impress with his sharp route running and impressive acceleration. He consistently created separation from defenders in one-on-one drills, showcasing the skills that made him a productive college receiver. His route running made him a clear standout, allowing him to create separation from defensive backs (mainly from former UNLV Rebel Nohl Williams) with sharp cuts and precise footwork.
However, day two saw a noticeable decline in reports about his performance. White struggled with drops, a concern that has followed him throughout his career. This inconsistency at the catch point raised questions about his reliability at the NFL level.
Unfortunately, White and six other wide receivers from his team did not participate in the actual Shrine Bowl game as many guys do to preserve their legs for combine workouts in a few weeks. With his potential special team prowess, not getting a chance to flash one more time may hurt his chances of making the big jump up the draft boards.
Overall. White's Shrine Bowl performance was a mixed bag. He showed glimpses of his talent on day one, but day two and the subsequent absence from the game left much to be desired. While his skillset is undeniable, teams will want to see more for him to jump into the top 100 draft picks where he once was.
Next for him will be the NFL Scouting Combine February 27- March 2nd at Lucas Oil Stadium which will be covered on NFL Network.
