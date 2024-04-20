USC Women’s Basketball: JuJu Watkins Joins WNBA All-Star For Mamba Day Celebration
The USC Trojans women's basketball team was taken to new heights this season, earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They won the Pac-12 Tournament in impressive fashion and were one of the best teams across the country all season.
The Trojans were led by spectacular freshman guard JuJu Watkins, who took college basketball by storm. She helped USC become a dominant force on the court, giving opponents all sorts of fits each time out.
Watkins has earned the respect and praise of so many, including former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa. She posted photos of Watkins with her and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu on Mamba Day, April 13th.
The Bryant family has long been big supporters of USC so it makes sense for Watkins to be with them. But it's a cool moment for all, showing just how big she has become in such a short time.
The rise in popularity of women's basketball isn't all due to Watkins but she has played a big part in it. The Trojans are thankful that she is part of their program going forward and the best is yet to come for Watkins on the court.
