USC Football: MarShawn Lloyd Lands in NFC West in Latest NFL Mock
The USC Trojans will be well represented at the upcoming NFL Draft as they normally are. The program will be front and center with star quarterback Caleb Williams expected to be taken with the first overall pick by the Chicago Bears. However, there are multiple members of the Trojans who will be entering into the NFL this season.
One of those is former running back MarShawn Lloyd, who came to USC as a transfer last season from South Carolina. He wanted a bigger role in the offense than what the Gamecocks were offering to him and he thrived under head coach Lincoln Riley's system.
Lloyd has been projected to be taken somewhere between the third and fifth rounds of the NFL Draft. In a new mock draft by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Lloyd lands in the NFC West with the Arizona Cardinals at pick No. 90.
The Cardinals could use a player like Lloyd, who is a physical, bruising type of running back. He showed that he could handle a larger workload last season and could end up becoming the No. 1 back for the Cardinals if he performs well.
Last season with the Trojans, Lloyd put up 820 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Through the air, Lloyd also showed his skills, catching 13 passes for 232 yards.
If he were to go to the Cardinals, Lloyd may be featured a little more in the passing game working alongside quarterback Kyler Murray. Murray loves to dump the ball off to his running backs when he is in trouble, giving Lloyd the potential to continue showing what he can do. Arizona would be a nice landing spot for the former Trojans running back, given all the needs they have and the skills he has shown.
