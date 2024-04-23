USC Basketball: Eric Musselman Adds 4 Assistant Coaches To Staff
New USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman has brought in four new staffers to fill out his bench, as the Cardinal and Gold looks to add more personnel in the final week (ish) leading up to the end of the NCAA transfer portal's closure, slated for April 30th.
USC men's hoops has revealed that Will Conroy, Todd Lee, Eric's son Michael Musselman, and Anthony Ruta have all joined the party:
USC is undergoing a complete overhaul after its miserable final season under now-former head coach Andy Enfield, who jumped ship for Southern Methodist University after an 15-18 run in 2023-24. All of the Trojans' top nine players are departing, too. The school acted swiftly, bringing in one of college basketball's best recruiters in ex-Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Musselman, who's also enjoyed plenty of on-court success beyond just bringing in top talent.
All told, Arkansas posted a 111-59 record in Musselman's five seasons with the program, advancing to the Sweet 16 three times and the Elite Eight twice.
Conroy served for nine seasons as the Washington Huskies assistant and later associate. Lee, who had worked as the head coach at South Dakota from 2018-22, most recently was a member of Musselman's staff from 2022-24. Michael Musselman was most recently the Director of Basketball Operations at Arkansas. Ruta, too, was a fifth-year staffer under Eric Musselman at Arkansas, and just completed his second season as an assistant coach with the team.
