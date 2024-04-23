USC Football: MarShawn Lloyd Reflects On Pre-Draft Visit With Favorite Team
Former USC football running back MarShawn Lloyd recently had his pre-draft visit with his favorite team growing up, the Philadelphia Eagles. Lloyd spoke about the visit on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, and called Eagles general manager Howie Roseman 'super cool' and 'chill' during his visit.
While Lloyd grew up an Eagles fan in Wilmington, Delaware, it would be somewhat surprising to see the Eagles draft a running back since they acquired Saquon Barkley during the offseason. Barkley is considered one of the NFL's best backs, so the Eagles might opt to use their picks to shore up other positions. Still, they could want to add depth behind Barkley, especially with his injury history, which could make them interested in drafting a back.
This is one of several pre-draft visits Lloyd has gone on leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. He has also visited the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans. Back at his Pro Day, Lloyd said he was talking to 'so many teams' and called the process 'good chaos.'
Lloyd is an appealing prospect for many teams. In his final season at USC, he rushed for and 820 yards nine touchdowns while averaging 7.1 yards per carry. Not only did he have an incredibly high yards per carry average, but he also doesn't have a ton of wear and tear since he never got more than 120 carries in a season. Lloyd also noted back at his Pro Day. that scouts are fan of his size at 220 lbs and his speed, since he ran a 4.46 forty.
In addition, Lloyd has worked on his pass-catching skills to make him a more versatile weapon when he enters the NFL. Since Lloyd never had more than 18 receptions in a season in college, this extra work should help his draft case.
