USC Basketball: Redshirt Trojans Freshman Forward Enters Transfer Portal
The Eric Musselman iteration of the USC Trojans men's basketball team is shaping up to look almost entirely different than it did under now-ex-head coach Andy Enfield, now set to shape the bright young minds over at Southern Methodist University.
All of USC's top nine rotation pieces from its disappointing 15-18 2023-24 season run are out the door, along with Enfield. Now, even a redshirt freshman from that roster is leaving Dodge.
According to Travis Graf of Made Hoops, freshman redshirt power forward Brandon Gardner is the latest defector from the Enfield era. He's entering the NCAA's transfer portal (the deadline for transfers to be picked up is April 30th). The 6'8" big man was a three-star prep prospect out of Christ The King Regional High School in Middle Village, New York, according to 247Sports. He was seen as the No. 38-best player at his position in the nation and fifth-best overall player in the state heading into college.
Will he follow Enfield to SMU next year? Time will tell.
New Cardinal and Gold head coach Musselman, formerly with the Arkansas Razorbacks, is totally revamping his roster out of necessity. The team still has gaps to fill at every position as its window to do so via the portal begins to close.
More Trojans: Eric Musselman Adds 4 Assistant Coaches To Staff