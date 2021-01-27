Chad Wheeler and the Seattle Seahawks Issue Official Statements Regarding Domestic Violence Allegations

Chad Wheeler issues apology via Twitter less than two hours after the Seattle Seahawks issue an official statement on releasing the former USC Trojan.

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle and former USC Trojan, Chad Wheeler, has issued a statement on Twitter regarding the domestic violence allegations that occurred over the weekend.

At 1:35 PM on Wednesday, Wheeler tweeted the following:

"Events happened over the weekend that transpired from a manic episode. I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused to Alleah and her family.

I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me. The most important thing right now is that Alleah gets the care she needs and I get help. Both are happening.

It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another. I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed."

The Seattle Seahawks PR Twitter account released an official statement less than two hours prior, announcing Wheeler is no longer with the team.

According to NBC Sports Northwest's Joe Fann this means Wheeler is now a restricted free agent but will still technically remain on the Seahawks roster until the 2021 season officially begins in the middle of March. However, he will not return to the team.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times first reported the news that Wheeler was taken to the King County Correctional Facility on Saturday morning at 1:19 AM. The Seahawks did not release an initial statement until Monday evening. The statement read, "We are aware of the situation and still gathering information."

Wheeler played football for the USC Trojans from 2012- 2016.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing on Wednesday.

