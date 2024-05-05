USC Basketball: Ex-SEC Transfer Explains Decision to Join Eric Musselman's Trojans
Former Xavier Big East Most Improved Player Desmond Claude, a rising junior, joins an intriguing crop of 11 incoming USC Trojans as new head coach Eric Musselman builds out his revamped club. The 6-foot-7 guard is one of nine transfers who will be joining the Cardinal and Gold in the fall.
According to Jeff Borzello of ESPN, Claude opted to link up with Musselman and co. after a campus visit last weekend.
"It honestly felt like a perfect fit from the first call," Claude said. "The academic support, basketball resources and basketball vision all seemed custom-made for me. Also, Coach Musselman has a proven track record over the past several years of helping big lead guards make the jump to being NBA-ready guards."
"The vision that Coach Musselman laid out for me blends perfectly with my playmaking ability, NBA aspirations and ongoing development as a lead guard," Claude continued. "I'm excited to make the next big jump in my development and I'm especially excited to be a part of the USC family."
Last season with the Musketeers, Claude posted averages of 16.6 points on .426/.239/.794 shooting splits, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per bout.
