Alijah Arenas Headlines Three USC Trojans Filed as Early NBA Draft Candidates
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There are three USC Trojans players that have been filed as early entry candidates for the 2026 NBA Draft out of 71 total players, the league announced on Monday, April 27. The three Trojans named were guard Alijah Arenas, forward Jacob Cofie, and center Gabe Dynes.
The 2026 NBA Draft will begin on Tuesday, June 23 and conclude on Wednesday, June 24. The players who have applied for this early entry will still be eligible to return to college basketball if they withdraw their name by Wednesday, May 27. The 2026 NBA Combine is set to take place in Chicago from May 10-17.
Alijah Arenas, Guard
The 6-6, 199 pound Alijah Arenas signed with USC as a five-star recruit in their high school recruiting class of 2025. Arenas had a very turbulent freshman season.
In April of 2025, Arenas had a scare. He was involved in a car crash that resulted in him being in a coma due to smoke inhalation. Luckily for Arenas, he was able to make a full recovery and made his return to the court to prepare for the season.
Just a few months later in July, Arenas suffered a torn meniscus that required surgery. This forced him to miss USC’s first 18 games of the season. He made his USC debut on Jan. 21.
In 14 games with the Trojans, Arenas averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. He showed flashes of why he was thought of so highly as a recruit. Whether it is taking the next step to the NBA or coming back to USC, a fully healthy offseason for Arenas is crucial.
Jacob Cofie, Forward
Jacob Cofie is a 6-10, 231 pound forward that just wrapped up his second season in college and first with USC. Cofie averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game with the Trojans in 2025-26. He played 32 games.
Gabe Dynes, Center
Gabe Dynes is a 7-5, 214 pound center that transferred to USC after playing his freshman and sophomore seasons with Youngstown State Penguins from 2023-2025. With the Trojans in 2025-26, Dynes averaged 2.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game. Dynes played in 30 games.
He is most well known for his defense. In both of his seasons at Youngstown State, he was named to the Horizon League All-Defense team.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1