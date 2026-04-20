USC Trojans Transfer Portal Rankings Shifts Following Eric Reibe Commitment

The USC Trojans and coach Eric Musselman have made a splash in the transfer portal, adding former UConn center Eric Reibe. The 7-foot-1 center is a former McDonald’s All-American, and this past season with the national runner-up Huskies, Reibe averaged 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.5 assists.

With the addition of Reibe, USC’s transfer portal class ranking has received a major boost. The Trojans 2026 transfer portal class has now jumped to No. 27 overall and fourth in the Big Ten, per 247Sports, behind the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 1), UCLA Bruins (No. 2), Maryland Terrapins (No. 3), and Oregon Ducks (No. 4).

Feb 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; UConn Huskies center Eric Reibe (12) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In addition to Reibe’s commitment, the Trojans also added former Georgetown guard KJ Lewis as a critical piece to USC’s backcourt depth. With the addition of Reibe and Lewis and the returning players on the Trojans roster, USC has the potential to be one of the most underrated teams in the Big Ten next season, a title they held at the start of last year.

As for where Reibe will fit in on USC’s roster, he is set to join forward Jacob Cofie, who, in his first season with the Trojans, averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Reibe looks to bring the championship experience he had at UConn to a USC team that has the chance to take a major leap forward entering the 2026-27 season.

Why USC Could Take Huge Leap Next Season

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Following his season-ending right shoulder injury, USC guard Rodney Rice is set to return for the 2026-27 season and the opportunity to lead the Trojans to their first NCAA Tournament appearance under Musselman. In his first season in Los Angeles, Rice averaged 20.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game in the six games he played before suffering his right shoulder injury.

USC could also see the return of freshman star guard Alijah Arenas, who is currently considering whether to return to the Trojans and declare for the 2026 NBA Draft. Following the adversity of recovering from a brutal car accident on top of a torn meniscus, Arenas made his long-anticipated debut for the Trojans in mid-January.

In the 14 games that he played for the Trojans last season, Arenas averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. Adding on to the two transfer portal commits for the Trojans, Reibe and Lewis, Musselman brings in the No. 6-ranked 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

USC's Top Ranked 2026 Recruiting Class

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Christian Collins (11) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Five-star forward Christian Collins, who officially signed with the Trojans on Sunday, highlights USC’s 2026 recruiting class. Four-star recruits Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff from West Plains, New York, also arrive looking to make an impact.

With loads of talent on its roster entering the 2026-27 season, USC is poised to make its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament not only under Musselman, but in four seasons.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.