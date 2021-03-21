NBA Stars React To USC's Win Over Drake

All eyes are on the USC Trojans this March Madness...

The Trojans showed up strong in Indianapolis, and defeated the Bulldogs 72-56 in a first round win. Andy Enfield's team will now advance to the next round and take on No. 3 Kansas on Monday. The Jayhawks are coming off a 93-84 win over Eastern Washington, and hoping to advance past Monday's matchup.

Many USC fans rallied behind the Trojans prior to Saturday's tip-off, and that included former USC alumni and current NBA stars.

- Twitter Reacts To USC's Win Over Drake -

Former USC QB Matt Leinart "Way to start @USCHoops"

Former USC Hooper DeMar DeRozan

Former USC Hooper Chimezie Metu "@USC_Hoops NEXT!!"

Former USC Hooper Daniel Utomi "@evan_mobley7 you are LIKE THAT!"

Pro Wrestling Commentator Todd Keneley "Fight On!"

Offensive Quality Control Analyst Lenny Vandermade "#FightOn"

USC President Carol Folt "Congrats on a strong win. Fight Onward!"

-LOOKING AHEAD -

The Jayhawks have won nine of their past ten games, but both teams are riding on some March Madness momentum.

These two teams will go head-to-head in the West Region Round of 32 matchup, and the betting odds have already been set.

According to SportsBettingDime,

Spread: USC -1 [-110] Kansas +1 [-110]

Moneyline: USC -118 Kansas +100

Total: USC O 134 [-110] Kansas U 134 [-110]

