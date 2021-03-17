NCAA Reports Positive COVID-19 Tests Prior To March Madness

Following Wednesday's media briefing, the NCAA's Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt revealed the current COVID-19 case statistics within the March Madness bubble.

The NCAA reported that seven players have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 6,900 tests. This equals a positivity rate of about 0.1% which is lower than local and national rates.

Per the NCAA, “Considering the 67 teams have joined us in Indianapolis from all over the nation, I think it’s a credit to all the teams and institutions and the risk mitigation that they have been practicing throughout their preparation of coming into Indy for March Madness, as well as the seven days of (negative) tests that were required before arriving in Indy, as well,” Gavitt said.

“Of course, that risk mitigation and that daily testing continues here in the controlled environment, and we’re hopeful that the success of keeping everybody healthy and safe will continue.”

Due to the success of minimizing infection, Gavitt announced that none of the 68 teams had to withdraw from the tournament.

On Tuesday 59 teams were allowed to participate in practice at the Indiana Convention Center, with the eight teams competing in the first round practicing at their respective competition venues.

As of now the NCAA continues to hold the green light for the start of competition which will take place on Thursday, March 18.

