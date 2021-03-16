Expert Predicts USC's March Madness Fait

Can the Trojans make it all the way to the end?

Here we go basketball fans, March Madness has officially arrived!

The first round kicks off this week in Indianapolis and the road to the championship beings.

The Trojans will make their 18th appearance at the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, since their last appearance in 2017. And with star freshman Evan Mobley on their roster the question remains, how long can Andy Enfield's team remain in the mix?

NCAA bracket analyst Andy Katz seems to think USC will advance pretty close to the end.

Katz released his 'Final Four Dark Horses' which include USC, UConn, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, and UNC.

Katz also released his own NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament bracket with USC making it all the way to the Sweet 16.

The NCAA analyst has the Trojans slated to play Wichita State in the first round, Kansas in the second round, and Iowa in the Sweet 16.

Andy Katz March Madness Bracket

USC has officially touchdown in Indy, and they will prepare to play the winner of the Drake vs. Wichita State game, which will be played on Thursday March 18.

[PHOTOS: USC ARRIVES IN INDIANAPOLIS]

Although USC doesn't know who their opponent will be just yet, their tip-off time has been confirmed.

The NCAA announced that USC will tip-off at 1:30 p.m. PT on Saturday. The game will air on TNT, with Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce calling the game.

If the Trojans are able to advance this week they will play the winner of the Kansas vs. Eastern Washington matchup, if they are able to advance again that would put them in the Sweet 16.

USC is the No.6 seed in the West region. They are joined by No.1 Gonzaga [26-0], No. 2 Iowa [21-8], No. 4 Virginia [18-6], and No. 5 Creighton [20-8].

