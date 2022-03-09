USC Coach Receives Mega Contract Extension

USC men's basketball head coach Andy Enfield has signed a six-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season. Enfield has gone 182-116 as head coach and led the Trojans to win 68% of their games in the past seven years.

"We are thrilled to announce that we have signed Andy to a new six-year contract," said USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn.

"Andy has continued to meet and exceed every expectation we have set for him. In our three years working together, our men's basketball program has enjoyed unprecedented success and the national landscape of college basketball has taken notice. That is a testament to Andy's leadership of the program, our coaches and support staff, and our talented basketball players. Andy's incredible accomplishments stand on their own. We are excited about the trajectory of our men's basketball program with regards to results, recruiting, and the development of the young men on our team. We are committed to continuing to enhance and strengthen our program as we move ahead, and we are looking forward to the immediate opportunity to make another March Madness run."

This season USC holds a 25-6 overall record. They are seeded No. 3 in the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament and rank No. 21 in the AP Top 25.

"I am so proud of the success our players have had on the court and academically," Enfield said in a press release. "I also want to acknowledge how fortunate I am to be surrounded by outstanding coaches and staff, and would like to recognize our fans and students because their enthusiasm and energy have been tremendous assets.

My family and I are very happy to be part of the Trojan Family. I feel great about the future of USC basketball in the Pac-12 and nationally."

Enfield, 52, was hired by USC back in 2013. Since then, he has produced seven consecutive Top 30 recruiting classes and back-to-back first round NBA Draft picks.

