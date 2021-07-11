Analyst Offers Up Bold Prediction for Evan Mobley on NBA Draft Night

On Wednesday, several NBA prospects withdrew their names from the 2021 NBA draft, including USC forward Isaiah Mobley. While Isaiah is set to return to the Galen Center next season, his brother Evan Mobley is a shoe-in to become a consensus top-three pick. However, a recent mock draft projected the 7-foot big man to fall to No. 4 overall.

CBS Sports analyst Matt Norlander released a mock draft and selected players based on their potential in the NBA. In this case, he has Florida State small forward Robbie Barnes going ahead of Mobley at pick No. 3.

Although Mobley falls out of the top-three, he still received great praise from Norlander:

"[Mobley] has the best chance to be the best defender to come out of this draft. His floor on that end is probably No. 5 or 6 overall, even if he doesn't hit. He's too long and adroit not to be, at the least, a plus defender in the NBA for the duration of his first two contracts. Mobley is a wonderful teammate, a charitable passer, and someone who has quietly but steadily kept his reputation as an elite pro prospect going three-plus years now. He guided USC to its best season in more than a decade. The mid-range game will never truly die in the NBA, and I'd expect Mobley to consistently pay some rent with his reliable J from beyond 12 feet. I've got him No. 4, and he will not fall below this spot on draft night."

Mobley would fit in with the Toronto Raptors quite well. The Raptors desperately missed having a reliable center last year, which forced them to miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-2013 season.

Mobley would provide excellent defense down-low for former coach of the year Nick Nurse, as well as another solid option on offense. His ability to play in the pick n' roll with guard Fred VanVleet would get him many open shots and drives to the basket.

Although Mobley most likely won't get past the Cleveland Cavaliers at No. 3, anything can happen come draft night.

