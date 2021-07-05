USC Commit Domani Jackson Recaps Alabama Visit: 'It Opened My Eyes'

Domani Jackson is a five-star cornerback committed to the USC Trojans.

Jackson is the No. 1 overall player in the state of California, and the No. 2 cornerback in the nation according to 247Sports. The 6'1" 185-pound defender could make serious impacts for the Trojans if he remains committed to the program. Recently Jackson took a visit to Tuscaloosa to see what Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide could offer.

All Trojans caught up with the Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif) product to discuss his recent visit and his recruitment overall.

You recently took a visit to Alabama, how did it go?

"It opened my eyes up a lot. Talking to the 'GOAT' was an unbelievable feeling. He had all of his rings in front of him. We had some good conversations, their coaching staff is amazing out there. They showed me what they can do and how they can work with me, but I'm fully locked in on USC."

Did Alabama talk to you about how you could fit into their system?

"They said I could play anything. But mostly corner."

You were recently at USC with Michigan commit Will Johnson, how did that go?

"It is going to be hard to make him flip [from Michigan] honestly. I think Michigan will be a good place for him. But you know I'm always trying to bring the top dogs with me. I'm giving it one more try to get him [to come to USC]."

What excites you most about USC?

"As you can see Donte [Williams] all his three corners at Oregon went into the league. With who we have coming in, I think we can change the culture and turn it back around."

What are you looking forward to building on during your senior season?

"I've got to get right with my technique, thats really it. I've got to keep my eyes off the backfield, focus more on the receiver and use my hands."

