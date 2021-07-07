USC Commit Devin Brown Ranks No. 16 for 2022 QB Rankings

SI All-American unleashed their list of 2022 quarterbacks starting at No. 25 and working down to No. 1. On Tuesday, analyst John Garcia Jr. released quarterbacks 16-20 and USC commit Devin Brown made the list.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about the USC commit:

"Evaluating and placing Brown was a bit challenging due to the difference between what he showed on film and what he showed this spring and summer at various camps. Brown is a fundamentally sound quarterback that shows a good feel for the game. He has a quick release and his ball placement on short to intermediate throws impresses, which makes him an ideal fit for the USC Air Raid offense. He makes good decisions and as he gets more experience I expect to see him throw with better timing and anticipation.

That accuracy and those clean pocket fundamentals helped Brown thrive at the recent Elite 11 finals. Brown finished as the fourth best quarterback at the event in the SI All-American rankings, and his accuracy and consistency were keys to that success. Brown shows excellent touch on film and that was also on display in Los Angeles.

What drags down Brown’s grade is his lack of top-level arm talent, average athleticism and the fact he lacks the physical tools to project to the next level as well as other players. Brown has to muscle up deep throws that require less trajectory and his deep balls tend to hang up a bit."

Devin Brown, USC QB Commit [Elite 11 Finals] Los Angeles, Calif.

All Trojans caught up with Brown at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles Calif. to discuss his commitment to USC and recruitment overall. The Arizona gunslinger confirmed, "I'm all in. I'm not going anywhere else. No visits, nothing, [I'm] not talking to any other coaches."

[READ: 22' USC Commit Devin Brown: Reveals Recruitment is Closed]

Brown formerly played football at Queen Creek High School in Arizona, but will move to Utah for his senior season. He joins Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, former home of USC freshman QB Jaxson Dart.

