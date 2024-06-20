USC Basketball: Bronny James to Attend Second Workout for West Contender
Former USC basketball guard Bronny James is set to have his second official workout with the Phoenix Suns this week. James previously went to a workout with the Suns earlier this month on June 5.
"Bronny is the same as my previous clients," Paul said, via ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "I got the word out early to teams that if you plan on bringing Bronny in, here's what you need to know: If you won't give him a real deal, there's nothing to talk about. It's hard to get real development on a two-way deal.
With the NBA Draft beginning in just one week on June 26, Paul said that it's unlikely James has any more workouts than the second one he has scheduled with Phoenix. The Suns hold the No. 22 pick in the draft, while the Lakers hold the No. 17 and No. 55 picks in the draft. Many believe that the Lakers are expected to draft James to pair him with his father, LeBron James, but there is potential interest from other teams.
James played just one season at USC where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists before declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft. In his freshman season, he played an average of 19.4 minutes each game. James made just six starts while appearing in 25 total games, but his offseason workouts before his first season at USC were limited as he recover from cardiac arrest he suffered during the summer prior.
