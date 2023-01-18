Skip to main content

Chuck McDonald III, 2025 Mater Dei (California) star cornerback, has high praise for USC visit

McDonald plays for one of the top high school football programs

Since December's early signing period has come and gone, college football programs have largely turned their attention to the class of 2024.

And although it's very early, some schools are laying the groundwork for 2025 as well.

Over the weekend, USC  hosted an impressive collection of visitors, including 2025 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) defensive back Chuck McDonald III.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback doesn't yet have a star rating, but there's little doubt about his future blue-chip status.

So far, McDonald has racked up double-digit offers, highlighted by Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and Washington.

Hoping to better understand his options, the Mater Dei star's return trip to USC was about getting more familiar with the Trojans.

"It was a very fun," McDonald said. "We had a photo shoot, and after that we went to the basketball game. It was really cool... exciting. I was already talking to coach Donte (Williams) a lot. During the visit I got to know coach (Alex) Grinch and coach Will (Johnson). It was a nice visit."

