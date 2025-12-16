Brown Shooting Causes Schedule Change For USC Basketball

The USC Trojans men's basketball team announced that the team's game against the Brown Bears on Sunday, Dec. 21, has been canceled after the shooting on Brown's campus.

"USC Men's Basketball and Brown Men's Basketball have announced a mutual agreement to cancel their non-conference game scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 21. The entire USC community sends its support to Brown University following the tragedy that has impacted its students, staff, alumni and the city of Providence," the program said in a released statement.

Oct 9, 2025; Rosemont, IL, USA; USC head coach Eric Musselman speaks during Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

After the shooting, Brown canceled all final exams and classes for the rest of the fall semester. The Brown's women's basketball team was also scheduled to play Monmouth University in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday, but that game has also been canceled as a result of the week's events. The Bears men's basketball team is schedule to host JWU-Providence on Dec. 31, but the status of that game is currently unknown.

According to initial reports, at least two students at Brown were killed in the shooting, and nine others were injured. The FBI recently released photos of the main suspect as the manhunt for the shooter continues.

Bouquets of flowers at a memorial outside the Van Wickle gates of Brown University along Prospect St. has the names of the two victims of the mass shooting. Aftermath of the Brown University shooting in Providence, RI on Dec 15, 2025. | Provided by Kris Craig / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Lincoln Riley Reveals Significant List Of USC Trojans Missing Alamo Bowl

MORE: Why LaNorris Sellers’ NFL Draft Decision Raises a Big Question for USC’s Jayden Maiava

MORE: Lincoln Riley Reveals Stunning Injury News About Freshman Jahkeem Stewart

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

USC's Lindsay Gottlieb Reacts to Brown Shooting

USC Trojans women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb graduated from Brown in 1999, and Gottlieb addressed the shooting after USC's game loss to UConn on the day of the tragedy:

"It doesn't need to be this way. Sending thoughts and prayers to my teammates who have kids there. To the parents who have to worry about their children ... we're the only country that lives this way. The college football cycle has been in the news a million times, and are we going to report about this? Like, it's the guns. We're the only country that lives this way," an emotional Gottlieb said on Saturday.

Mar 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during the second quarter of an NCAA Tournament game against the UNC Greensboro Spartans at Galen Center. | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

USC Men's Basketball Schedule

How Brown plans to handle the canceled games remains to be seen, but it appears as though USC's men's basketball team is going to schedule a new opponent on short notice. As the Trojans look for a non-conference opponent, a West Coast team is more likely to be able to travel to the Galen Center for a game on Sunday.

USC's game against Brown was scheduled for 1 p.m. PT, and the rescheduled matchup will take place at the same time.

USC is set to host UTSA on Wednesday, Dec. 17, and the game against Brown was supposed to be the Trojans' last contest of 2025. USC coach Eric Musselman and the Trojans will be off through Christmas and New Year's returning to the hardwood with a road game against the Michigan Wolverines on Jan. 2.

The Trojans are currently 10-1 with a 1-1 record in Big Ten play. Musselman and his team will start 2026 with three road games before returning to Southern California to host Maryland on Jan. 13.