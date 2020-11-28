USC Hoops: Evan Mobley Displays Offensive Versatility In Debut

After seeing the Atlanta Hawks steal USC star Onyeka Okongwu with the No. 6 pick, all eyes were on five-star freshman Evan Mobley Wednesday night to see if he can fill the void left by the big man.

At 7-feet tall, no shoes have ever been too big for Mobley to fill. And after watching his debut, the spotlight isn’t too big for him either.

In just his first game in a USC uniform, Mobley dazzled for 21 points with nine rebounds and three blocks. The most impressive thing about his debut is the full offensive versatility he displayed at such a young age.

From tip-off, Mobley wasted no time to dig into his bag of tricks. For his first bucket of the game, Mobely set-up deep on the block for a post-up. He took two hard dribbles before cutting across the paint and throwing up a soft baby hook.

He was able to establish himself early and once he got the ball, he wasted no time to go to work. Quick decisions from the post is a sought-after skill in today’s NBA.

His second bucket of the day came when the defense gave little to no respect for his jumpshot. Mobley took his time, set his feet, and swished it. The mid-range shot was already in his arsenal, but if he can knock down three’s at a decent clip it will open the whole floor for Mobley.

His shooting stroke already looks pretty fluid compared to other bigs his size and age. Once he gets to the NBA level it should be even better with the emphasis on floor spacing. And whoever drafts him will undoubtedly have him shooting hundreds of three's a day in practice.

The days when Mobley’s shot isn’t falling, he is still able to get himself easy buckets in transition and pick-and-roll.

On this play, Mobley sets a high screen in transition, basically sealing two CBU’s defenders. When USC’s guard Drew Petersen turns the corner and gets the switch onto the big, Mobley just slips the screen and rolls to the rim for an easy dunk.

The NBA has turned into a pick-and-roll eccentric league. If Mobley has the ability to both roll to the rim and leak out for a jump shot on a high-level, he will keep his defenders guessing and NBA teams salivating at the mouth for a chance to draft him.

But the skill that could really separate Mobley is his ability to put the ball on the floor.

On this play, Mobley faces up toward the basket before deciding how to break down the defense. He hits his defender with a quick jab-step before dropping his shoulder, taking two hard dribbles to the basket, and pulling-up over the defender in the lane for the bucket.

With that kind of athleticism and ball-handling at 7-feet, Mobley will be able to get to any spot he wants to on the floor with no one having a chance to stop him if he decides to pull-up for a jumper.

Mobley is still raw but he showed so many promising skills in his debut. He might have the full offensive arsenal NBA teams are looking for in a modern-day big. If continues to polish his skills throughout the season and he has the opportunity to display them when the tournament comes around, Mobley will be a lock for a top-five pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

