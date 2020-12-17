USC Hoops: Evan Mobley Named Pac-12 Freshman Of The Week For Second Time

The accolades keep piling up for USC standout Evan Mobley. For the second time in the last two weeks, Mobley was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week (Dec. 7- Dec. 13). With his second honor, Mobley now joins Arizona's Zeke Nnaji and Washington's Isaiah Stewart from the 2019-20 season as repeat Pac-12 winners.

Mobley’s dominance is so explicit when watching him, that he only needed one game to earn the honor. In a 91-56 bloodbath over UC Irvine, Mobley absolutely torched them for 22 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocks, 3 assists, and 1 steal.

It’s not a surprise Mobley has already been racking up the accolades during the regular season, considering all the honors he was named to during the preseason - the 2021 Preseason Wooden Award Watch List, the 2021 NABC Player of the Year Watch List, the 2021 Naismith Trophy Watch List, the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Watch List and being named to the 2020-21 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Preseason Media All-Conference First Team.

If Mobley is able to consistently play at this level, which is something he has done all year, he will certainly be in the running for all the awards he’s eligible to win. Just looking at the Pac-12 stat leaders, it's hard to find a category Evan Mobley is not top-10 in or better.

The only thing keeping him from racking up more honors is the pandemic. The Trojans had to pause all team activities and cancel games though Dec 23rd because of a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Hopefully, the Trojans can recover quickly and we can get back to watching Evan Mobley terrorize Pac-12 defenders.

