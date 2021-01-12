USC Hoops: Evan Mobley Wins Pac-12 Freshman Of The Week For Third Time

Evan Mobley leads USC to first sweep over Arizona since the 1984-85 season.

After dusting the Arizona teams in the desert, Evan Mobley was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for Jan. 4-10.

This was his third time winning the honor after taking it home in the second and third week of the season. Zeke Nnaji and Isaiah Stewart (4) are the only players who have won the award more in the Pac-12 since the honor was created in 2019-20.

The 7-footer’s performance was more scorching hot than the Arizona sun, which is not easy to do, considering Phoenix set a personal record with most triple-digit days (114) in 2020.

During his incredible week, the big man averaged a monstrous 19.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.5 blocks on 60.0% shooting from the field, 50% from three and 86.7% from the free throw line. Mobley’s six blocks against the Arizona State Sun Devils were the most by a Pac-12 player this season.

The last time a USC team had a desert sweep over the Arizona schools was the 1984-85 season. The win against the Arizona Wildcats was particularly noteworthy because it snapped a 11-game losing streak in Tucson and their 87-73 win was the Trojans' largest margin of victory in a game at Arizona since the 1927 season. They also snapped a 7-game losing streak in Tempe with the 73-64 victory over the Sun Devils.

WATCH: Andy Enfield Talks Desert Sweep

If Evan Mobley wants to win the honor for a fourth time it starts by having a dominant performance against UC Riverside on Tuesday night.

Entering this week, Mobley’s season averages are 15.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game. He’s been everything you would want from a consensus top-five recruit.

