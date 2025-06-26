USC Trojans, Eric Musselman Aggressively Pursuing Four-Star Recruit Anthony Felesi
The USC Trojans are ramping up their activity on the recruiting front as they search for their first commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle. USC coach Eric Musselman signed one of the best recruiting classes in the country this past cycle and could do the same with a strong start.
Musselman and the Trojans' coaching staff have stepped up their pursuit of four-star forward Anthony Felesi and are looking to get the Hawaii native on campus for a visit.
Felesi spoke with On3 about his recruitment and went into detail about what he is searching for as he looks to narrow his list.
“Probably the biggest thing I am looking for in a school is development. So if that means I have to stay all four years, or just one year, I want the development so I am ready to go to the next level. My main goal is the second and third contracts in the NBA. So I want to go to a school that is going to develop me to be ready," Felesi said.
The No. 17 small forward and No. 1 player in the state of Utah according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Felesi currently holds ten offers and is hearing the most from UCLA and Louisville in addition to the Trojans.
“I feed off that energy that Coach (Eric) Musselman brings. I like to be coached hard, and what he has done over there is obvious. You know, he produces NBA players, and he has been doing it for a long time, so that is good as well," Felesi said.
The 2026 recruiting cycle could ultimately be one that defines Musselman's time at USC. With the amount of local talent surrounding USC in their backyard and neighboring states, the Trojans have the chance to sign one of the best recruiting classes in some time.
In addition to Felesi, the Trojans have been going after a pair of top ten recruits in the 2026 cycle in five-stars Christian Collins and Jason Crowe Jr. Both prospects fit the bill of what Musselman is looking for and would give the Trojans a five-star recruit in the class. Collins is ranked as the No. 4 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings and Crowe is right behind him at No. 5.
One of the biggest things to watch is to see is how many recruits the Trojans will ultimately sign. In the 2025 recruiting cycle, USC signed only two prospects in five-star guards Alijah Arenas and Jerry Easter. During his first offseason at USC, Musselman signed two recruits as well.
With the amount of depth in the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Trojans could very well end up signing more than two recruits, but with the lack of continuity in Musselman's first two rosters at USC, it will ultimately be a toss-up to predict.