USC Hoops: Game Against Stanford Postponed

The USC Trojans were looking for their 12th win of the season today against the Stanford Cardinals (8-5). But after COVID-19 related issues within the Trojans program, the game will be postponed to a later date.

This isn’t the first time the Trojans have dealt with COVID-19 related issues in their program. Earlier in the season, USC tried to play Stanford back on Dec. 13, the game had to be postponed because of a positive test within the program. Their next three games were either cancelled or postponed as a result, and all team activities had to be paused as well. For the next two weeks, there was no practicing as a group, only allowing for individual workouts between one coach and one player.

If a positive test is confirmed, expect similar precautions.

The Trojans were rolling recently, winning six of their last seven games. Hearing this news is certainly disappointing, but maintaining the health and safety of these unpaid athletes is the top priority for everyone as they try to navigate through a pandemic. If the program has to shut down temporarily to ensure that, it will be done.

Their next opportunity to play was scheduled for Saturday against Cal, but that game is now in jeopardy. Until we know what the COVID-19 related issue is, the Cal game status remains unknown.

